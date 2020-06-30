Attorney General Hunter Releases Letter to Pardon & Parole Board Regarding Commutation Power

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today proactively released a letter to the Pardon & Parole Board addressing their discussion at the board’s June 9 meeting regarding an attorney general’s opinion on commutation power.

The Attorney General’s Office has yet to receive a letter requesting an official opinion or asking the attorney general to weigh in from the board.

In the letter, the attorney general establishes that there is no need for the board to seek an opinion because there is an existing opinion from the previous administration that found the Pardon and Parole Board has the Constitutional authority to recommend, and the governor has the Constitutional authority to grant, commutations.

No further comment will be provided at this time on this matter.

To read the letter, click here.