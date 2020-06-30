Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,025 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hunter Releases Letter to Pardon & Parole Board Regarding Commutation Power

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today proactively released a letter to the Pardon & Parole Board addressing their discussion at the board’s June 9 meeting regarding an attorney general’s opinion on commutation power.

The Attorney General’s Office has yet to receive a letter requesting an official opinion or asking the attorney general to weigh in from the board.

In the letter, the attorney general establishes that there is no need for the board to seek an opinion because there is an existing opinion from the previous administration that found the Pardon and Parole Board has the Constitutional authority to recommend, and the governor has the Constitutional authority to grant, commutations.

No further comment will be provided at this time on this matter.

To read the letter, click here

Posted on Tue, June 30, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

You just read:

Attorney General Hunter Releases Letter to Pardon & Parole Board Regarding Commutation Power

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.