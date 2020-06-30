Dating Violence Prevention | Nebraska Department of Education

Dating Violence Prevention Resources:

https://www.unl.edu/equity/title-ix UNL resources: Title IX https://youth.gov/youth-topics/teen-dating-violence/resources Great resources here for all ages (Teen- College, information, and Free) https://www.thehotline.org/ Domestic Violence Hotline https://www.nationalsafeplace.org/teen-dating-violence Teen Dating Violence https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/intimatepartnerviolence/teen_dating_violence.html CDC https://www.nij.gov/topics/crime/intimate-partner-violence/teen-dating-violence/pages/welcome.aspx National Institute of Justice

(1) On or before March 1, 2010, the department shall develop and adopt a model dating violence policy to assist school districts in developing policies for dating violence.

(2) On or before July 1, 2010, each school district shall develop and adopt a specific policy to address incidents of dating violence involving students at school, which shall be made a part of the requirements for accreditation in accordance with section 79-703. Such policy shall include a statement that dating violence will not be tolerated.

(3) To ensure notice of a school district’s dating violence policy, the policy shall be published in any school district handbook, manual, or similar publication that sets forth the comprehensive rules, procedures, and standards of conduct for students at school.

(4) Each school district shall provide dating violence training to staff deemed appropriate by a school district’s administration. The dating violence training shall include, but not be limited to, basic awareness of dating violence, warning signs of dating violence, and the school district’s dating violence policy. The dating violence training may be provided by any school district or combination of school districts, an educational service unit, or any combination of educational service units.