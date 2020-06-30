Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Bullock Announces over $1 Million of Coronavirus Relief Funds Awarded through Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program

Governor Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that over $1 million in grant funding has been awarded from the Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program (MTAAP). The grants are designed to provide relief to small and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Agriculture drives our economy in Montana, and the COVID-19 crisis has shed new light on the importance of our local food systems,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “The adaptability grants directly support producers and value-added food and ag businesses affected by the pandemic. From Missoula, to Two Dot, to Scobey, Montanans across the state are finding innovative ways to strengthen and expand our access to local foods at a time when we need it most.”

Funding for the MTAAP totals just over $1 million, with a maximum award of $10,000, and is derived from the federal relief dollars made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Over 100 businesses received funding. Successful applicants showed how financial assistance would make an immediate impact to their operation in adapting to COVID-19. Projects aimed to increase community resilience to pandemics and other economic disruptions, while also bolstering food security. In many cases, businesses are pivoting their plans to accommodate local markets through new equipment, storage, and certifications to provide direct sales to consumers.

A full list of funded projects is available with this release and will be posted to the department’s website soon.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

 

###

 

Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program (MTAAP) Recipients

 

 

A Land of Grass – $9,960, Conrad

 

Ag Processing Solutions – $10,000, Great Falls

 

Allen’s Meat Processing – $10,000, Augusta

 

Amaltheia Organic Dairy - $10,000, Belgrade

 

American Harvest – $10,000, Sidney

 

Amsterdam Meat Shop – $10,000, Belgrade

 

Bad Betty’s Barbeque – $10,000, Helena

 

Baltrusch Angus Ranch – $6,750, Havre

 

Bar TZ Land & Livestock – $10,000, Acton

 

BarbedWire Land - $4,890, Polson

 

Becky’s Berries – $9,000, Absarokee

 

Big Mountain Ciderworks – $10,000, Kalispell

 

Billings Seafood Guys - $5,500, Billings

 

Black Dog Farm – $10,000, Livingston

 

Briarwood Farm – $7,367, Missoula

 

Buffalo Canyon Feeders – $10,000, Buffalo

 

Carlton Creek Organic - $10,000, Florence

 

Cathey Cattle Company – $10,000, Polson

 

Celtic Farmlands – $9,545, Stevensville

 

Clark Fork Custom Meats – $10,000, Plains

 

Clark Fork Organics – $7,203, Missoula

Clear View Ag – $10,000, Denton

 

Colt James Ranches – $10,000, Billings

 

Conservation Grains - $10,000, Choteau

 

Cooper Creek Ranch Grass Finished Beef – $10,000, Helmville

 

Coulee Creek Ranch – $10,000, Lavina

 

Contour Garden and Farm – $9,829, Missoula

 

Crazy Woman Cattle – $10,000 – Two Dot

 

Crescent Ridge Farm – $8,779, Alberton

 

Dahl Ranch – $10,000, Clancy

 

Delpine Farms – $10,000, Martinsdale

 

Diamond H Livestock – $10,000, Charlo

 

Diamond S Cattle Company – $10,000, Ryegate

 

Dirt Rich Compost and Food Scrap Pick Up - $9,559, Columbia Falls

 

Dry Fork Farms Tribal Corp. – $10,000, Box Elder

 

EG Strand Partnership – $10,000, Colstrip

 

Ehlke Herefords – $10,000, Townsend

 

Faltree Farm – $10,000, Loma

 

Farmented Foods – $10,000, Belgrade

 

Farm-to-Market Pork – $10,000, Kalispell

 

Farver Farms – $10,000, Scobey

Felton Angus Beef – $10,000, Springdale

 

Flare Pops - $8,147 – Polson

 

Flatiron – $10,000, Thompson Falls

 

Fleming Farm and Hog – $10,000, Big Timer & Livingston

 

FMR – $10,000, Cohagen

 

Full Bin Farms – $10,000, Rudyard

 

G & T Farms – $10,000, Conrad

 

Gallatin Valley Botanical – $10,000, Bozeman

 

Garden City Harvest – $10,000, Missoula

 

Gollehon Ranch – $10,000, Choteau

 

Harlequin Produce – $10,000, Arlee

 

Hathaway Family Ranch – $5,000, Potomac

 

Heart Rock Ranch – $8,598, Stevensville

 

Heritage Custom Farming – $10,000, Kalispell

 

Hoot Owl Farm – $10,000, Libby

 

KD Farms - $6,183, Kalispell

 

Keep Cool Greens – $8,493, Lincoln

 

KMC – $10,000, Columbia Falls

 

KW Beef – $10,000, Sunburst

 

Larry Klingaman – $10,000, Harlem

 

LeVeque Ranch – $10,000, Great Falls & Cascade

 

Loni Judisch Fine Art – $10,000, Ledger

 

M & R Services – $10,000, Kila

McCafferty Ranch Company – $10,000, Belt

 

Midland Bull Test – $10,000, Columbus

 

Moe Ranch - $6,200, Two Dot

 

Montana Co-op – $10,000, Polson

 

Monte McNally – $9,122, Ovando

 

Mountain Meat Shares – $10,000, Arlee

 

Nelson Farms – $10,000, Homestead

 

O’Hara Commons & Sustainability Center – $10,000, Hamilton

 

Olive Branch Pork – $10,000, Bridger

 

Oswald Farms – $10,000, Joliet

 

Outdoor Traditions Apiary - $10,000, Fairview

 

Paradise Garden – $10,000, Paradise

 

Pioneer Meats – $10,000, Big Timber

 

Pleasant Valley Cattle Company – $10,000, Marion

 

Pondering Geese Hospitality – $9,784, Helena

 

Purple Frog Gardens – $8,450, Whitefish

 

Rafter H Show Pigs – $10,000, Baker

 

Rainbow Gulch Farm – $10,000, Clinton

 

Ranchland Packing – $10,000, Butte

 

Red Hen Farm and Orchard – $9,100, Missoula

 

Reedfly Farm – $10,000, Emigrant

 

Ridenour Ranch Company – $10,000, Plentywood

 

River View Livestock – $10,000, Melrose

 

Rockingrose Farm – $10,000, Florence

 

Silvertip Craft Salami – $8,000, Butte

 

Snow Country Gardens – $7,953, Whitefish & Kalispell

 

Stroh Cattle – $5,582, Glendive

 

Sugar Beet Row – $9,872, Whitehall

 

Superior Meats - $10,000, Superior

 

Swanky Roots – $10,000, Billings

 

Tabletree Montana – $10,000, Polson

 

Terrapin Farm – $5,945, Whitefish

 

The Geyser Farm – $9,819, Livingston

 

The Great Alone Cattle Company – $5,910, Two Dot

 

Timeless Seeds - $9,292 – Ulm

 

Tom Maltby – $10,000, Bynum

 

Turner Farms – $9,990, Missoula

 

Uffelman Land & Livestock – $8,875, Hardin

 

We Grow – $3,432, Wolf Point

 

Western Montana Growers Cooperative – $6,781, Missoula

 

Wicked Good Produce – $10,000, Whitefish

 

Willow Homestead – $10,000, Ennis

 

Wired Wild West – $10,000, Dillon

 

Yellowstone Processing – $10,000, Bozeman

 

Yellowstone Valley Food Hub – $10,000, Billings

 

Governor Bullock Announces over $1 Million of Coronavirus Relief Funds Awarded through Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program

