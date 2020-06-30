Governor Bullock Announces over $1 Million of Coronavirus Relief Funds Awarded through Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program

Governor Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that over $1 million in grant funding has been awarded from the Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program (MTAAP). The grants are designed to provide relief to small and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Agriculture drives our economy in Montana, and the COVID-19 crisis has shed new light on the importance of our local food systems,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “The adaptability grants directly support producers and value-added food and ag businesses affected by the pandemic. From Missoula, to Two Dot, to Scobey, Montanans across the state are finding innovative ways to strengthen and expand our access to local foods at a time when we need it most.”

Funding for the MTAAP totals just over $1 million, with a maximum award of $10,000, and is derived from the federal relief dollars made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Over 100 businesses received funding. Successful applicants showed how financial assistance would make an immediate impact to their operation in adapting to COVID-19. Projects aimed to increase community resilience to pandemics and other economic disruptions, while also bolstering food security. In many cases, businesses are pivoting their plans to accommodate local markets through new equipment, storage, and certifications to provide direct sales to consumers.

A full list of funded projects is available with this release and will be posted to the department’s website soon.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

###

Montana Agriculture Adaptability Program (MTAAP) Recipients

A Land of Grass – $9,960, Conrad

Ag Processing Solutions – $10,000, Great Falls

Allen’s Meat Processing – $10,000, Augusta

Amaltheia Organic Dairy - $10,000, Belgrade

American Harvest – $10,000, Sidney

Amsterdam Meat Shop – $10,000, Belgrade

Bad Betty’s Barbeque – $10,000, Helena

Baltrusch Angus Ranch – $6,750, Havre

Bar TZ Land & Livestock – $10,000, Acton

BarbedWire Land - $4,890, Polson

Becky’s Berries – $9,000, Absarokee

Big Mountain Ciderworks – $10,000, Kalispell

Billings Seafood Guys - $5,500, Billings

Black Dog Farm – $10,000, Livingston

Briarwood Farm – $7,367, Missoula

Buffalo Canyon Feeders – $10,000, Buffalo

Carlton Creek Organic - $10,000, Florence

Cathey Cattle Company – $10,000, Polson

Celtic Farmlands – $9,545, Stevensville

Clark Fork Custom Meats – $10,000, Plains

Clark Fork Organics – $7,203, Missoula

Clear View Ag – $10,000, Denton

Colt James Ranches – $10,000, Billings

Conservation Grains - $10,000, Choteau

Cooper Creek Ranch Grass Finished Beef – $10,000, Helmville

Coulee Creek Ranch – $10,000, Lavina

Contour Garden and Farm – $9,829, Missoula

Crazy Woman Cattle – $10,000 – Two Dot

Crescent Ridge Farm – $8,779, Alberton

Dahl Ranch – $10,000, Clancy

Delpine Farms – $10,000, Martinsdale

Diamond H Livestock – $10,000, Charlo

Diamond S Cattle Company – $10,000, Ryegate

Dirt Rich Compost and Food Scrap Pick Up - $9,559, Columbia Falls

Dry Fork Farms Tribal Corp. – $10,000, Box Elder

EG Strand Partnership – $10,000, Colstrip

Ehlke Herefords – $10,000, Townsend

Faltree Farm – $10,000, Loma

Farmented Foods – $10,000, Belgrade

Farm-to-Market Pork – $10,000, Kalispell

Farver Farms – $10,000, Scobey

Felton Angus Beef – $10,000, Springdale

Flare Pops - $8,147 – Polson

Flatiron – $10,000, Thompson Falls

Fleming Farm and Hog – $10,000, Big Timer & Livingston

FMR – $10,000, Cohagen

Full Bin Farms – $10,000, Rudyard

G & T Farms – $10,000, Conrad

Gallatin Valley Botanical – $10,000, Bozeman

Garden City Harvest – $10,000, Missoula

Gollehon Ranch – $10,000, Choteau

Harlequin Produce – $10,000, Arlee

Hathaway Family Ranch – $5,000, Potomac

Heart Rock Ranch – $8,598, Stevensville

Heritage Custom Farming – $10,000, Kalispell

Hoot Owl Farm – $10,000, Libby

KD Farms - $6,183, Kalispell

Keep Cool Greens – $8,493, Lincoln

KMC – $10,000, Columbia Falls

KW Beef – $10,000, Sunburst

Larry Klingaman – $10,000, Harlem

LeVeque Ranch – $10,000, Great Falls & Cascade

Loni Judisch Fine Art – $10,000, Ledger

M & R Services – $10,000, Kila

McCafferty Ranch Company – $10,000, Belt

Midland Bull Test – $10,000, Columbus

Moe Ranch - $6,200, Two Dot

Montana Co-op – $10,000, Polson

Monte McNally – $9,122, Ovando

Mountain Meat Shares – $10,000, Arlee

Nelson Farms – $10,000, Homestead

O’Hara Commons & Sustainability Center – $10,000, Hamilton

Olive Branch Pork – $10,000, Bridger

Oswald Farms – $10,000, Joliet

Outdoor Traditions Apiary - $10,000, Fairview

Paradise Garden – $10,000, Paradise

Pioneer Meats – $10,000, Big Timber

Pleasant Valley Cattle Company – $10,000, Marion

Pondering Geese Hospitality – $9,784, Helena

Purple Frog Gardens – $8,450, Whitefish

Rafter H Show Pigs – $10,000, Baker

Rainbow Gulch Farm – $10,000, Clinton

Ranchland Packing – $10,000, Butte

Red Hen Farm and Orchard – $9,100, Missoula

Reedfly Farm – $10,000, Emigrant

Ridenour Ranch Company – $10,000, Plentywood

River View Livestock – $10,000, Melrose

Rockingrose Farm – $10,000, Florence

Silvertip Craft Salami – $8,000, Butte

Snow Country Gardens – $7,953, Whitefish & Kalispell

Stroh Cattle – $5,582, Glendive

Sugar Beet Row – $9,872, Whitehall

Superior Meats - $10,000, Superior

Swanky Roots – $10,000, Billings

Tabletree Montana – $10,000, Polson

Terrapin Farm – $5,945, Whitefish

The Geyser Farm – $9,819, Livingston

The Great Alone Cattle Company – $5,910, Two Dot

Timeless Seeds - $9,292 – Ulm

Tom Maltby – $10,000, Bynum

Turner Farms – $9,990, Missoula

Uffelman Land & Livestock – $8,875, Hardin

We Grow – $3,432, Wolf Point

Western Montana Growers Cooperative – $6,781, Missoula

Wicked Good Produce – $10,000, Whitefish

Willow Homestead – $10,000, Ennis

Wired Wild West – $10,000, Dillon

Yellowstone Processing – $10,000, Bozeman

Yellowstone Valley Food Hub – $10,000, Billings