Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,016 in the last 365 days.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Declares Special Distribution

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BCRHF); (the “Company”) has declared a special distribution of $0.74 per common share, which is payable on July 30, 2020 to holders of record as of July 15, 2020. The Company’s fully converted book value per common share was $1.45 at March 31, 2020.  Shareholders should note that this is not a final distribution; future distributions will typically occur on a quarterly basis to the extent sufficient funds are available in a given quarter.  This partial distribution will be reflected as a reduction in the liquidation value to be reported as of June 30, 2020.

About the Company

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., is currently winding down its operations.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: investorrelations@Sompo-Intl.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Declares Special Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.