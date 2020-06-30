Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki Explains How Starting Basketball Early is Good for Kids
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki, philanthropist and State Finalist in basketball, encourages parents to have their children start basketball young. “Helping your child to learn basic basketball skills isn’t just about encouraging exercise - it’s about laying a foundation that will help them stay active later in life.”
Basketball Aids in Physical Development says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, children should be getting at least one hour of intense physical activity per day. “Basketball is a structured way to incorporate intense daily exercise into their everyday routines,” encourages Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki.
In addition to running up and down the court - excellent aerobic exercise - basketball also improves gross motor skills by engaging all of the major muscle groups. “Dribbling, throwing, catching, pivoting - it all helps to improve hand-eye coordination, balance, and dexterity,” explains Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. And it’s true that in studies, young children who played basketball regularly showed improved endurance and flexibility as well as hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki Explains How Basketball Improves Psychological Development
“Getting involved with basketball early on can help kids develop healthy psychological connections and habits,” says Ibrahim Hakki. “Playing as part of a team can help your child understand the importance of teamwork, get them involved with their peer group, improve their problem-solving skills, and help them make lifelong friendships.”
Basketball also improves communication skills and helps them learn how to solve basic logic problems. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki explains, “You have to think about where to throw the ball next, figure out what moves the other team might make, and communicate all of that to your teammates quickly. You learn a lot of give and take, a lot of trust with basketball.”
“Athletes learn early on how important teamwork is,” says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. “I can’t tell you how much that helped in my adult life - the working world, and as a part of missionary teams.” Basketball requires that you pay attention to other people - your teammates as well as your opposition - and respond to their actions. “You learn to act for the good of the team, to move as a unit. After all, you can’t win a basketball game by yourself! It takes the whole team” enthuses Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki.
It’s also an excellent lesson in the difficulties and benefits of healthy competition. “Children who play team sports are much better at accepting failure or defeat as a normal part of life,” says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. “It’s so much easier to pick yourself back up and try again when you’ve been doing that on the basketball court for years.”
Caroline Hunter
Basketball Aids in Physical Development says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, children should be getting at least one hour of intense physical activity per day. “Basketball is a structured way to incorporate intense daily exercise into their everyday routines,” encourages Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki.
In addition to running up and down the court - excellent aerobic exercise - basketball also improves gross motor skills by engaging all of the major muscle groups. “Dribbling, throwing, catching, pivoting - it all helps to improve hand-eye coordination, balance, and dexterity,” explains Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. And it’s true that in studies, young children who played basketball regularly showed improved endurance and flexibility as well as hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki Explains How Basketball Improves Psychological Development
“Getting involved with basketball early on can help kids develop healthy psychological connections and habits,” says Ibrahim Hakki. “Playing as part of a team can help your child understand the importance of teamwork, get them involved with their peer group, improve their problem-solving skills, and help them make lifelong friendships.”
Basketball also improves communication skills and helps them learn how to solve basic logic problems. Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki explains, “You have to think about where to throw the ball next, figure out what moves the other team might make, and communicate all of that to your teammates quickly. You learn a lot of give and take, a lot of trust with basketball.”
“Athletes learn early on how important teamwork is,” says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. “I can’t tell you how much that helped in my adult life - the working world, and as a part of missionary teams.” Basketball requires that you pay attention to other people - your teammates as well as your opposition - and respond to their actions. “You learn to act for the good of the team, to move as a unit. After all, you can’t win a basketball game by yourself! It takes the whole team” enthuses Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki.
It’s also an excellent lesson in the difficulties and benefits of healthy competition. “Children who play team sports are much better at accepting failure or defeat as a normal part of life,” says Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki. “It’s so much easier to pick yourself back up and try again when you’ve been doing that on the basketball court for years.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here