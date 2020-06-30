MDE to Host Virtual Alternate Route Fairs for Aspiring Teachers

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 30, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will hold three Virtual Alternate Route Fairs in July to help aspiring teachers identify the alternate route teacher preparation program that is right for them. Completing an alternate route program is a required step for people who would like to transition into teaching but lack the certification or license.

Each fair will be held via Zoom. Participants will get an overview of Mississippi’s alternate route options and “travel” to breakout rooms to hear presentations from three different colleges or universities in Mississippi. Presenters will provide information about each program’s cost, length, specialization and whether the program is virtual, in-person or a hybrid of both. Following the presentations, participants will complete a survey indicating whether they would like follow-up information.

Testing requirements for entry into educator preparation programs, which include the ACT and Praxis subject-area tests, are suspended through the end of 2021 because of closures due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to partner with Mississippi’s alternate route providers across the state to offer these virtual events,” said Krystal Cormack, MDE director of talent acquisition. “This is an opportune time for transitioning professionals to consider a career in teaching. This program will provide timely, important information about the different options available right here in our state.”

Register for one or more of the Virtual Alternate Route Fairs at the links below. Participants will receive a confirmation email after registering with information about joining the meeting. Each fair is limited to 275 participants.

Virtual Alternate Route Fairs will be held at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

July 15, 6 p.m.: Registration Link

Teach Mississippi Institute at the University of Mississippi

Tougaloo College

William Carey University

July 22, 6 p.m.: Registration Link

Jackson State University

University of Southern Mississippi

Belhaven University

July 29 p.m.: Registration Link

Mississippi College

Delta State University

Mississippi State University

For questions about the Virtual Alternate Route Fairs, contact Krystal Cormack at kcormack@mdek12.org .