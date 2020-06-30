Detour Scheduled for Box Culvert Project on Gold Mine Road in Lebanon County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a detour is scheduled to begin next week at a box culvert project on Gold Mine Road (Route 4025) in Cold Spring Township, Lebanon County. The existing structure spans Evening Branch about midway between Route 325 and Route 443.

The road will be closed to through traffic at approximately 7 AM Tuesday, July 7, and is expected to reopen by the morning of Monday, July 13.

A detour will be in place. Motorists on the northern end of the closure wishing to travel south will use Route 325 North, Route 209 North, Interstate 81 South, and Route 443 South to Gold Mine Road. Motorists on the southern end of the closure wishing to travel north will use Route 443 North, I-81 North, Route 209 South, and Route 325 South to Gold Mine Road.

A contractor is scheduled to deliver and install a new precast concrete box culvert. PennDOT maintenance crews from Lebanon County will perform site prep, including demolition of the existing structure, and backfill and pave once the new structure is installed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

