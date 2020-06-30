Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 referencing conference ID #1964358. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at www.saiacorp.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals in 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

