DHEC Recommends Residents Stay Safer at Home for Fourth of July

More and more individuals who test positive participated in group gatherings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19. More and more of South Carolina’s positive cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks.

The number of new positive cases in a day are the highest they’ve ever been, as is the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, which is currently more than 1,000. A lack of social distancing and mask-wearing is contributing to the state’s escalating numbers.

“The virus is rapidly spreading across the state, with some of the largest increases in our coastal communities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “We’ve all given so much for so long, and we all want to be at our beautiful beaches, at our parks, our friends’ houses, our block parties and community events but I’m asking all of us to stay vigilant in the fight against this deadly virus. While we celebrate our country’s birthday, please help your communities, especially those who are at increased risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. If we all pledge to wear our face masks, stay six feet apart, and wash our hands often, together we will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. That’s how we 'Stay SC Strong.’”

Young people are increasingly testing positive for the virus as South Carolina has seen a 966% increase in newly reported cases among those aged 11 to 20 and 413% increase in those between 21-30.

DHEC supports the many local governments and event organizers who have chosen to cancel group activities across the state in order to protect their communities from the virus, and the agency recommends families instead celebrate the Fourth of July by planning home-based festivities and watching fireworks shows while remaining in their vehicles or tuning into celebrations virtually.

While shopping for groceries and other necessities, residents should wear a mask or cloth face covering, stay six feet away from others and immediately clean their hands with sanitizer or soap and water after arriving home. Individuals who are ill should stay home.

“In addition to the disheartening increases in young people transmitting the virus to their family and friends, new data indicate that asymptomatic people can spread the virus more easily than initially thought,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “If you’ve tested positive but don’t have symptoms, it’s imperative that you complete your quarantine period in order to not spread the virus to others while you’re contagious.”

Several local governments in the state have begun requiring face masks for anyone in public. Residents and businesses should be mindful of these and any other local policies currently in place for protecting communities from further spread.

For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID19.

###