Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for Four Scratch-Off Games

Players have 90 days to claim prizes from end-date

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end-date for four scratch-off games. Friday, July 31, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #2 – Happy Holidays Y’ALL

Game #5 – Fast 50’s

Game #6 – Money Bags

Game #9 – Love Y’ALL

Players have until October 29, 2020, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining for scratch-off games are updated each week!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.