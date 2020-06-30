Highway 19 New Prague detour set for July 6 start (June 30, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —The detour for the Highway 19 construction project in downtown New Prague is set to start Monday, July 6. The recent permitting and scheduling issues have been resolved.

Motorists are reminded that the first stage detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###