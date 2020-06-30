The Alliance and Integrity Marketing Group Combine to Accelerate Growth and Provide More Insurance Coverage for American Families

Market leaders join forces to transform the life insurance industry

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), the nation’s largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, announced today its acquisition of National Agents Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the country’s most prominent insurance marketing organizations (IMOs). The Alliance has helped more than 1.5 million Americans with their life insurance needs and has sold over $1.6 billion of life insurance premium to provide families with more than $150 billion of life insurance protection. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Andy Albright, President and CEO of The Alliance, will continue to lead all operations of The Alliance while also becoming an owner and Managing Partner at Integrity. Albright is recognized as an innovative entrepreneur who is achieving incredible success building The Alliance into one of the largest IMOs in the country. He is also the best-selling author of The 8 Steps to Success, Millionaire Maker Manual and Inside the Circle.

“For almost 20 years, Andy has had a profound impact on the way the life insurance industry operates, and he and his team at The Alliance have transformed the life insurance market with their innovative sales and marketing systems,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. “By Integrity and The Alliance joining forces, we will be able to provide more coverage to American families than ever before, while helping our agents, agencies and insurance carrier partners grow faster at the same time.”

“The Integrity partnership model has attracted a long list of industry icons, and I am so proud to welcome Andy Albright to that list. Our focus is on bringing together an incredible team of leaders to shape the future of the industry,” said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. “Andy has been a dynamic force in the industry for many years and we are excited to bring his vast experience and unmatched energy into the Integrity family.”

“It is an honor to be sitting at the same table with the industry leaders I’ve admired and respected for so many years,” said Albright. “The Integrity platform is leading the market and we want to be part of that story. This partnership raises the bar for the industry as a whole and I’m confident our best days are ahead of us! We’re about to really take off, as we grow together with Integrity!”

“The synergies between The Alliance and Integrity will open many doors,” said Jim Henson, Chief Operations Consultant of The Alliance. “The insurance needs of this country are massive, and the market is still underserved. With Integrity’s tools and resources behind us, there is no telling what we can do to help more American families be prepared for major life events.”

Through Integrity’s partnership program, The Alliance will have access to the diverse and exclusive products available only to Integrity partners, as well as the support of industry-leading sales and marketing systems. The Alliance will also be able to streamline its business functions by integrating with Integrity’s extensive infrastructure and utilizing its platform of resources and services, including human resources, IT, compliance, social media, lead generation and operational areas of support.

“As we’ve partnered with some of the fastest-growing insurance businesses like The Alliance, we’re building an ‘Integrity Effect,’” said Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life and a Managing Partner of Integrity. “The synergies, resources, tools and products we provide our partners are driving exponential growth. I can’t wait to partner with Andy and the other leaders at Integrity to grow faster than we could on our own!”

“Integrity has raised the bar by showing all employees that they are valued and appreciated through participation in Integrity’s Employee Ownership Plan. This program allows our employees to be eligible for meaningful company ownership,” added Steve Young.

“I love the generosity of Integrity. For years I’ve wanted to find a way to give ownership to our team,” said Albright. “With this Integrity partnership, the 150 employees who have helped me build The Alliance now have the opportunity to own part of a multibillion-dollar company with an incredible growth trajectory.”

“The world of opportunities that Integrity brings, from carriers and product development to accessing a full-service advertising and marketing agency, it just blows my mind,” said Albright. “But you know what? When you open a door and see the opportunity, you need to be ready to move. I'm glad The Alliance was ready, because we are fired up about joining this partnership with Integrity.”

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity’s almost 1,200 employees work with more than 270,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place more than $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About The Alliance

The Alliance is an insurance marketing organization that recruits life insurance agents across the United States. As one of the nation’s largest IMOs, The Alliance works with more than a dozen highly rated carrier partners to help select the right products for each situation and each client. The Alliance was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.naaleads.com.

