DLI issues almost $47M in UI payments for the week of June 22 through June 26

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that just under $47M in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued over the week of June 22 through June 26, providing benefits to approximately 45.5K Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We know how important these UI payments are for Montanans who have felt the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “DLI remains committed to helping eligible Montanans receive the unemployment benefits they need and helping both workers and employers navigate the changing workforce landscape.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of June 22 through June 26:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 22-Jun $6,893,014 $17,452,200 $214,869 $668,400 $457,142 $25,685,625 27,803 23-Jun $989,428 $2,446,800 $1,915,051 $6,480,600 $82,723 $11,914,602 12,115 24-Jun $567,314 $1,267,200 $478,226 $1,550,400 $45,038 $3,908,178 2,671 25-Jun $385,260 $805,800 $352,221 $1,135,800 $49,851 $2,728,932 1,635 26-Jun $299,841 $692,400 $349,949 $1,098,000 $27,119 $2,467,309 1,285 Total $9,134,857 $22,664,400 $3,310,316 $10,933,200 $661,873 $46,704,646 45,509

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.