Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,927 in the last 365 days.

Dream Office REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Office REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Detlef Bierbaum 42,531,835 96.33 1,618,309 3.67
Donald Charter 40,471,947 91.67 3,678,197 8.33
Michael J. Cooper 42,216,464 95.62 1,933,680 4.38
P. Jane Gavan 37,624,527 85.22 6,525,617 14.78
Robert Goodall 39,357,888 89.15 4,792,256 10.85
Dr. Kellie Leitch 42,755,517 96.84 1,394,627 3.16
Karine MacIndoe 43,735,173 99.06 414,971 0.94

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the meeting, unitholders approved a resolution amending the REIT’s deferred unit incentive plan to increase the number of deferred trust units and income deferred trust units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 500,000 units.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at  www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365–5145
mcooper@dream.ca 		(416) 365-6638
jjiang@dream.ca 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Dream Office REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.