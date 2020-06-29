Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,941 in the last 365 days.

State to Decide Whether to Slow Reopening of NYC Indoor Dining

Announces Western New York Cleared by Global Public Health Experts to Enter Phase 4 Of Reopening Tomorrow

 

Calls on President Trump to Issue Executive Order Requiring All Americans to Wear Masks in Public

  

Announces 2020 MTV Video Music Awards to Be Held with Limited to No Audience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30

 

Announces Large Malls Will be Required to Adopt Air Conditioning Filters Capable of Filtering COVID-19

 

Directs New York State Police to Form Temporary Fireworks Enforcement Detail

 

0.84 Percent of Yesterday's COVID-19 Tests were Positive

 

7 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

 

Hospitalizations Down to 853

 

Confirms 391 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 392,930; New Cases in 35 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state will decide on Wednesday whether to slow down the reopening of indoor dining in New York City as part of Phase 3 of reopening. Indoor dining has been shown to pose risks in other states, and outdoor dining has been proceeding well. New York State will review data, consult with stakeholders and make a final decision.

 

The Governor also announced that the global public health experts advising the state on reopening have cleared Western New York to enter Phase 4 of reopening tomorrow, June 30, 2020.

 

Governor Cuomo also called on President Trump to issue an executive order requiring all Americans to wear masks in public and to wear a mask himself.

 

Governor Cuomo also announced that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30, with limited to no audience.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Audio Photos

The governor also directed the New York State Police to establish a new temporary Fireworks Enforcement Detail to prevent illegal fireworks being brought to New York from Pennsylvania. The Detail's establishment is in response to a spike of illegal firework use throughout the state, which has generated widespread complaints and media reports. The detail will be in place until July 3.

 

The governor also announced that air conditioning filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating capable of filtering COVID-19 particles or similar air exchange measures will be mandatory for large mall reopenings.  A COVID-19 particle is approximately 0.125 microns in diameter. Filters with a high MERV, such as High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, have been shown to help reduce the presence of COIVD-19 in air filtration systems.

Our reopenings have worked very well. We're not going backwards, we're going forwards. A lot of these other states have actually had to go backwards because they started to reopen and they had to stop.

"One of the issues we're working on in New York is indoor dining, which has been problematic in other parts of the country because the virus spreads in closed, indoor areas that have air-conditioned systems. Outdoor dining has worked very well all across the state, New York City included, so the state's going to be reviewing the data and consulting with stakeholders in New York City," Governor Cuomo said. "I've started speaking with restaurant owners and local stakeholders about the risk-reward on indoor dining. We're going through the data, but this is a real issue. Our reopenings have worked very well. We're not going backwards, we're going forwards. A lot of these other states have actually had to go backwards because they started to reopen and they had to stop. We want to study this issue primarily New York City on indoor dining and we'll have a final decision by Wednesday so people who operate those types of businesses will know what we're doing."

 

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 853 (-16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 52 (-2)
  • Hospital Counties - 27
  • Number ICU - 216 (-13)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 136 (-9)
  • Total Discharges - 70,435 (+66)
  • Deaths - 7
  • Total Deaths - 24,842

 

Of the 46,428 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 391, or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

New York City

1.00%

1.10%

1.00%

Capital Region

0.80%

0.70%

0.50%

Central New York

0.50%

1.20%

0.50%

Finger Lakes

1.30%

0.70%

0.70%

Long Island

0.90%

0.80%

0.70%

Hudson Valley

1.00%

1.00%

0.60%

Mohawk Valley

2.40%

2.30%

2.20%

North Country

0.20%

0.30%

0.40%

Southern Tier

0.30%

0.30%

0.60%

Western New York

0.90%

0.80%

0.80%

 

The Governor also confirmed 391 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 392,930 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 392,930 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,099

2

Allegany

59

0

Broome

710

7

Cattaraugus

123

0

Cayuga

114

1

Chautauqua

123

0

Chemung

140

0

Chenango

146

0

Clinton

101

0

Columbia

463

0

Cortland

47

1

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,201

3

Erie

7,249

21

Essex

42

0

Franklin

30

1

Fulton

256

1

Genesee

238

0

Greene

260

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

159

1

Jefferson

86

1

Lewis

30

1

Livingston

128

0

Madison

353

1

Monroe

3,709

19

Montgomery

118

0

Nassau

41,780

26

Niagara

1,228

2

NYC

214,939

189

Oneida

1,616

30

Onondaga

2,822

6

Ontario

257

1

Orange

10,716

3

Orleans

281

0

Oswego

196

1

Otsego

84

0

Putnam

1,325

2

Rensselaer

553

2

Rockland

13,580

4

Saratoga

549

1

Schenectady

799

7

Schoharie

58

0

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

69

0

St. Lawrence

219

1

Steuben

266

0

Suffolk

41,339

33

Sullivan

1,451

0

Tioga

142

0

Tompkins

177

1

Ulster

1,778

0

Warren

263

0

Washington

246

0

Wayne

165

3

Westchester

34,798

18

Wyoming

95

0

Yates

46

1

Contact the Governor's Press Office

You just read:

State to Decide Whether to Slow Reopening of NYC Indoor Dining

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.