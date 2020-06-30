ADVISORY – CARBON COUNTY – TOMORROW – PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Impaired Driving Ahead of Independence Day Holiday

Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Highway Safety Network, Carbon County District Attorney’s Office, and local law enforcement will hold an event to promote safe driving over the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Participants will discuss regional DUI patrols as part of this year’s impaired driving mobilization.

WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners to promote safe driving during the Independence Day Impaired Driving Mobilization. WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, 2020; 11:00 AM –11:30 AM WHERE: Lehighton Borough Hall, One Constitution Avenue, Lehighton PA 18235

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

