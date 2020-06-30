VOC Treatment & Recovery Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “VOC Treatment & Recovery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The VOC Treatment & Recovery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global VOC Treatment & Recovery market. This report focused on VOC Treatment & Recovery market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global VOC Treatment & Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VOC Treatment & Recovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Anguil
Pure Air Solutions
Calgon Carbon Corporation
ComEnCo Systems
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
Praxair
Condorchem Envitech
KVT Process Technology
CMI Group
Polaris
Wärtsilä VOC Recovery
Yuanli Group
Juguang Technology
Xianhe Environmental Protection
Xuedilong
Yongqing Environment Protection
Zhaoxin Group
Jiayuan Environment Protection
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Regenerative Thermal Oxidation
Recuperative Thermal Oxidation
Catalytic Oxidation
Photo-oxidation
Adsorption by Activated Carbon
Rotor Concentrators
Cryocondensation
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Basic Chemical Raw Materials
Synthetic Material
Plastic & Rubber
Petroleum
Food
Medicine
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by VOC Treatment & Recovery Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Regenerative Thermal Oxidation
1.4.3 Recuperative Thermal Oxidation
1.4.4 Catalytic Oxidation
1.4.5 Photo-oxidation
1.4.6 Adsorption by Activated Carbon
1.4.7 Rotor Concentrators
1.4.8 Cryocondensation
1.4.9 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Basic Chemical Raw Materials
1.5.3 Synthetic Material
1.5.4 Plastic & Rubber
1.5.5 Petroleum
1.5.6 Food
1.5.7 Medicine
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Anguil
13.1.1 Anguil Company Details
13.1.2 Anguil Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Anguil VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.1.4 Anguil Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Anguil Recent Development
13.2 Pure Air Solutions
13.2.1 Pure Air Solutions Company Details
13.2.2 Pure Air Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Pure Air Solutions VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.2.4 Pure Air Solutions Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Pure Air Solutions Recent Development
13.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation
13.3.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.3.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Development
13.4 ComEnCo Systems
13.4.1 ComEnCo Systems Company Details
13.4.2 ComEnCo Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 ComEnCo Systems VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.4.4 ComEnCo Systems Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 ComEnCo Systems Recent Development
13.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
13.5.1 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Company Details
13.5.2 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.5.4 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Recent Development
13.6 Praxair
13.6.1 Praxair Company Details
13.6.2 Praxair Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Praxair VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.6.4 Praxair Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Praxair Recent Development
13.7 Condorchem Envitech
13.7.1 Condorchem Envitech Company Details
13.7.2 Condorchem Envitech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Condorchem Envitech VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.7.4 Condorchem Envitech Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Condorchem Envitech Recent Development
13.8 KVT Process Technology
13.8.1 KVT Process Technology Company Details
13.8.2 KVT Process Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 KVT Process Technology VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.8.4 KVT Process Technology Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 KVT Process Technology Recent Development
13.9 CMI Group
13.9.1 CMI Group Company Details
13.9.2 CMI Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 CMI Group VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.9.4 CMI Group Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 CMI Group Recent Development
13.10 Polaris
13.10.1 Polaris Company Details
13.10.2 Polaris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Polaris VOC Treatment & Recovery Introduction
13.10.4 Polaris Revenue in VOC Treatment & Recovery Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Polaris Recent Development
13.11 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery
13.12 Yuanli Group
13.13 Juguang Technology
13.14 Xianhe Environmental Protection
13.15 Xuedilong
13.16 Yongqing Environment Protection
13.17 Zhaoxin Group
13.18 Jiayuan Environment Protection
Continued….
