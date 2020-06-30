Sign replacement starts Monday on I-194 and I-69
COUNTIES: Branch and Calhoun
HIGHWAYS: I-69 and I-194
CLOSEST CITIES: Coldwater and Battle Creek
START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing six cantilevers and signs, as they are approaching the end of their service lives. This $516,000 investment includes signs at I-69 and US-12 in Coldwater, and three locations on I-194 near the north branch of the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek.
Visit Mi Drive for details and maps of the I-69 and I-194 locations.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane and shoulder closures.