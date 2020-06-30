URAC Accreditation Ensures Quality in Uncertain Times with Temporarily Reduced Pricing

Price lowered to boost health care quality

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the uncertainty the COVID-19 has brought to the health care industry, URAC, the nation’s leading independent health care accrediting body, announced today a temporary, significant reduction in price during COVID-19 for many of its most important programs.

“These are difficult times for everyone and health care is an especially challenging industry to work in right now,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC’s President and CEO. “In the pharmacy world in particular, we’ve seen a reduction in new prescription volume, which can negatively affect providers’ bottom line.”

While there have been partners across the health care landscape coming together to reduce the burden for providers, such as reduction of co-pays, expanded coverage, and some waiving late fees, unfortunately, there have also been sectors where the price of products and services have been inflated. URAC aims to be part of the solution for health care quality in this uncertain time and beyond.

To help with the accreditation decision, assist their partners, and expand cooperation throughout health care, URAC is offering new specialty pharmacy and mail service pharmacy accreditations at temporarily reduced pricing during COVID-19. URAC knows that accreditation can help improve health care quality and adherence, especially in times like these and made the decision to temporarily reduce the price of many of their accreditations to ensure that cost is not a barrier to improving health outcomes for patients and organizations.

“We want to help pharmacies make the best of a difficult time and knowing we can make the accreditation decision easier by offering this relief, we are happy to do so,” added Griffin. “URAC stands with its clients and other health care organizations during the pandemic and its aftermath.”

About URAC

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC uses evidence-based measures and develops standards through engagement with a range of stakeholders who are committed to improving the quality of health care. Its portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

