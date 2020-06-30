Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New DC Power Connect website gives District energy consumers the power to choose their energy supplier

DCPSC launches secure and easy online tool to compare and select your energy supplier

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) launched its DC Power Connect website and campaign to educate District energy consumers about the power to choose their energy supplier. DC Power Connect is the authorized and official retail choice website for the District of Columbia. The website provides a one-stop shop of approved electricity suppliers serving District residents and small businesses. Consumers can compare offers based upon various factors such as a fixed price, renewable energy options, or additional services such as receiving an energy audit or a programmable thermostat. DC Power Connect provides a simple way for consumers to learn about retail choice in the District, understanding their energy bill, handling third-party solicitations, and tips on saving energy and money. 

“DC Power Connect serves as a gateway for District consumers to compare and choose clean and affordable energy options. This new website will help improve service to customers and aid the District in reaching its clean energy and climate goals,” said Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Commission. “By listening to the needs of our District energy consumers, we created DC Power Connect as a secure, online tool to compare and choose your energy supplier.”  

DC Power Connect is the result of the Commission’s Power Path DC proceeding, where over 240 stakeholders provided their expertise on how the District’s energy delivery system remains safe, reliable, and affordable while also becoming more sustainable, resilient, and secure.  The Commission adopted the working group recommendation to create a website to house up-to-date competitive energy supplier offers as well as energy education material that would aid customers in evaluating offers.

Throughout the summer, the Commission will engage with District consumers about DC Power Connect through webinars, outreach events and social media. To learn more about DC Power Connect, visit:  www.dcpowerconnect.com.

 

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

Attachment 

Kellie Didigu
Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
202-626-5124
kdidigu@psc.dc.gov

