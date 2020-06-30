AudienceView Reveals Insights From 5,000+ Arts Patrons About Impact of COVID-19, Engaging with Virtual Content and Returning to Theater

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView , the global leader in providing solutions to performing arts organizations to ensure their shows are discovered, attended and remembered, today released results from the largest study to date on the impact that COVID-19 has had on the behavior of theatergoers. More than 5,000* members of AudienceView’s TheaterMania community in the United States shared insights regarding their engagement with virtual content and what will make them comfortable to return to the theater. Survey respondents also weighed in on their current spending on tickets, including paying to watch streaming content, as well as their near-term buying intentions and willingness to pay more to offset the cost of physical distancing when venue doors reopen.



Survey highlights include:

77.7% of respondents have watched streaming content since mid-March, with only 0.9% reporting that they did not enjoy the experience.

since mid-March, with only 0.9% reporting that they did not enjoy the experience. Some arts patrons are already paying for streaming content ; the show (54%) and cost (54.9%) are big factors in future purchase decisions.

; the show (54%) and cost (54.9%) are big factors in future purchase decisions. 71.3% of respondents said they would pay between 10% and 50% more for a ticket to offset lost revenue from seats left empty to ensure physical distancing.

On returning to the theater, patrons are most nervous about being in close contact with strangers at their seats, as they arrive or depart, as well as in washrooms and other lines.

Venues can help patrons feel most comfortable by making masks (78%) and the use of hand sanitizer (76%) mandatory.

Full survey results are available via Unobstructed , the platform AudienceView created to support live entertainment professionals by sharing innovative ideas and market trends to grow their knowledge and businesses. In addition to sharing overall results and breaking them down by age group, the report provides insights and recommendations to help organizations best leverage each area of the study.

Download “The Patrons’ Perspective: An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Behavior of Theatergoers” at AudienceView.com/Unobstructed .

“The entire theater community is looking forward to returning to enjoy this art form that we love. In the meantime, we are inspired by the creativity that venues are showing as they find ways to keep their audiences engaged,” said Rosemary Maggiore, Publisher of TheaterMania and Vice President of AudienceView’s consumer division. “We’re delighted to add value by sharing insights into the minds of arts patrons so that organizations understand how to make them feel comfortable to return when venue doors reopen.”

Learn more about the survey via the Unobstructed interview with Rosemary Maggiore, available at AudienceView.com/Unobstructed or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

*In total, 5,314 avid theater patrons (63.1% went to the theater every chance they could and 30.8% attended two to five times per year) based in the United States responded to this survey sent by TheaterMania; it is accurate within 1.34% with 95% confidence.

About Unobstructed

At AudienceView, we understand what it’s like to have an obstructed seat at an event. This can extend into our day-to-day lives, when you have only some information or a partial view into what’s going on around you. Unobstructed was launched to resolve this issue for you when it comes to the live events industry.

We are excited to positively impact the professionals who work behind the scenes in live events to ensure that, over the long term, the show will always go on. We aim to inform, engage and educate the industry that we love.

With Unobstructed, we pay homage to live events professionals and others who work in all aspects of entertainment. We bring you subject matter experts, innovative ideas and market trends that we are in a unique position to share.

About TheaterMania

For over 20 years, TheaterMania has provided essential news, reviews and ticketing information to theater-loving audiences in North America and in the UK with our WhatsOnStage property. With over 23-million active audience members, TheaterMania continues to be the impartial and passionate voice for the performing arts. Consumers can also access curated ticket offers for upcoming events, including streaming shows from Broadway to Los Angeles and beyond.

About AudienceView

AudienceView believes in the power of live events and its purpose is to ignite that passion in people around the world. As the essential partner to get live events discovered, attended and remembered, we serve the entire industry, regardless of genre or size, and help our clients sell more tickets every single day. Through an unmatched set of solutions that includes innovative technology, popular consumer brands and a unique engagement model, we support 9,000+ venues, process over $3 billion in ticketing and fundraising transactions and sell over 110-million tickets each year.

AudienceView Media/Interview Requests: