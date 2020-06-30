Enzo Biochem to Provide COVID-19 Testing to Farmingdale State College Staff and Students as They Return to Campus

/EIN News/ -- First Collaboration under Enzo’s School and Institution Testing (“SIT”) Program

NEW YORK, NY, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostic company, and Farmingdale State College today announced they are partnering to provide molecular and antibody testing for COVID-19 to the campus community as the college reopens this summer and begins classes in the fall.

“This program fits perfectly into this fall’s campus plans designed by our COVID-19 Task Force, and testing our students with no required financial outlay is important,” said Farmingdale State College President John S. Nader. “Nothing is more critical than ensuring the safety and welfare of our campus community.”

Testing by Enzo is a component of Farmingdale’s comprehensive fall campus plan, which also includes mandatory face coverings, social distancing, and delivery of classes through a combination of face-to-face, remote learning, and online instruction. Executing under Enzo’s School and Institution Testing (“SIT”) Program, the collaboration will provide the necessary level of safety for students, staff, and faculty at the college this fall.

FSC’s Health and Wellness Director Kevin Murphy said, “Students and employees will be given a test prescription through the Health and Wellness Center. There will be several pre-scheduled testing clinics onsite each month at the College. Any campus member who needs to be tested immediately will be prioritized at Enzo’s clinical laboratory located near the campus in Farmingdale.”

Kara Cannon, Chief Commercial Officer of Enzo said, “Enzo is launching its School and Institution Testing (“SIT”) Program to ensure well-being, security, and compliance at educational and religious institutions. Farmingdale State College is the first to leverage Enzo’s expertise and enable this academic institution to safely forge a course forward this summer into the fall.”

To deliver on the program objectives, Enzo is drawing on its Long Island-based Center of Excellence to provide the high-level products and services for which the company has become known. Enzo tests are developed and manufactured at its Farmingdale GMP facility relying on over 40 years of research and manufacturing expertise.

Enzo’s Long Island-based operations, which include a clinical diagnostic CLIA (high complexity) lab, enable COVID-19 molecular testing regardless of a student’s insurance status. Testing will be conducted both on campus as well as at Enzo’s facilities using its highly sensitive molecular AMPIPROBE® SARS-CoV-2 swab test.

As staff return to campus in phases, Enzo will add serological antibody blood testing (IgG) as well. Furthermore, Enzo will be available to provide additional testing including expanded antibody (IgM, IgA) testing.

To promote physical distancing, the College has converted multiple areas for instructional use and built a schedule that limits the number of students on campus at any given time. Only one-third of residential rooms will be occupied in the fall and by only one student. A residential hall has been reserved for students who test positive for COVID-19 and require a 14-day quarantine.

Enzo President Barry Weiner commented: “It is my hope that Farmingdale State College will serve as a model for other SUNYs and higher education institutions seeking COVID-19 testing solutions for their students, faculty, and administration. We believe that large-scale testing may help curtail the spread of the disease. Our SIT program has been launched to address concerns from many constituents regarding the opening of schools and religious institutions in the coming weeks and months.”

Leveraging decades of molecular and serological expertise, Enzo has been at the forefront of COVID-19 testing since the pandemic arrived in the United States. Experts agree that COVID-19 molecular testing is the most effective way to contain the spread of the virus. Enzo is unique in its full vertically integrated structure with reagent manufacturing capabilities, proprietary diagnostic instruments, and lab services. Enzo Clinical Labs is a New York State Department of Health regulated full-service clinical reference laboratory.

Enzo previously published a white paper detailing its Comprehensive COVID-19 Program and recently published a more specific white paper detailing its COVID-19 Antibody Screening Program.

Both white papers are available on Enzo’s website at: https://www.enzo.com/coronavirus .

About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

About Farmingdale State College

As the largest of SUNY’s colleges of technology (10,000 students), Farmingdale State College equips students with the resources and knowledge sought by today’s emerging industries. Offering both bachelor and associate degrees, FSC introduced its first Master’s degree – Technology Management - in 2017. At FSC, students learn in small, personalized classes and have abundant opportunities for applied learning—internships, clinical training, and guided research—that provide practical instruction and personal growth. For more information, go to Farmingdale.edu

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

