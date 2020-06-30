FNJN, GRUB, and TERP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, De., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FNJN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Finjan’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Shareholders of Finjan will receive $1.55 in cash for each share of Finjan owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-finjan-holdings-inc .

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Grubhub’s agreement to be acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (“Just Eat”). Shareholders of Grubhub will receive American depository receipts (“ADRs”), representing 0.6710 Just Eat ordinary shares for each share of Grubhub owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-grubhub-inc-merger .

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TERP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TerraForm’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.381 units of Brookfield for each share of TerraForm owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-terraform-power-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: