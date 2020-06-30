Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 29thwill include the following:

Monday, June 29th at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a South Carolina Public Service Authority (“Santee Cooper”) Advisory Board meeting, Room 252, Edgar A. Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, June 30th at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar A. Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, June 30th at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette participated in a virtual SC State Workforce Development Board Meeting.

Friday, July 3rd at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the SC7 Expedition Roof of the Palmetto State activities and Fireside Chat, 525 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Sunset, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of June 22, 2020, included:

Monday, June 22

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott held media briefing to discuss the JUSTICE Act which addresses police reform and provides for greater accountability and transparency among law enforcement officers, North Charleston Coliseum, Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, June 23

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:35 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina’s Virtual Youth Experience.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Duane Parrish, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and John Durst, South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association to announce Palmetto Priority, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

5:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:28 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:38 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, June 24

10:04 AM: Call with a local official.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

4:26 PM: Call with a local official.

Thursday, June 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce's "Bring back the Burg" Business Recovery Task Force Meeting.

4:06 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, June 26

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined public health officials for a media briefing, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.