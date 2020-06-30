AccuWeather Debuts Rebranded Enterprise Offerings as AccuWeather For Business
New name emphasizes benefits of company's commercial-grade weather intelligence services for all industriesSTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather today announced it is officially rebranding AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions, its B2B services division, as “AccuWeather for Business.” The move represents AccuWeather’s continued commitment to provide the most accurate weather warnings, forecasts and intelligence in the most accessible way to businesses worldwide that rely on it. The new brand identity also makes the connection clearer between AccuWeather services consumers trust to plan their lives and the specialized AccuWeather services that help businesses prepare and thrive.
A diverse global portfolio of clients, including more than half of the Fortune 500, 78 of the Global 100 and thousands of other businesses and government agencies, rely on AccuWeather's weather intelligence and proven superior accuracy, and will continue to do so as AccuWeather expands its impact and base of customers who depend on its unique services. AccuWeather's B2B solutions have helped organizations across industries keep employees and customers safe, while saving millions of dollars with site-specific weather insights and alerts that inform critical decisions such as when to close facilities, halt production, reconfigure transportation networks or change operational tactics.
“The global COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of data-driven contingency planning for any kind of emergency. Now, as companies face a long recovery period ahead – and hurricane season– AccuWeather for Business’ tools will be increasingly necessary,” said AccuWeather for Business Vice President and Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. “Our insights provide clarity and confidence for decision-making even under the most trying conditions to reduce risks, while increasing operational efficiency and profits. Though there’s often ample time to make business decisions, this is not always the case for weather-related decisions, especially when lives are at risk or millions of dollars are at stake."
AccuWeather for Business’ array of tools includes the patented SkyGuard severe weather warnings, which provide proactive, site-specific notifications with double the advance notice time of other sources and routinely deliver life-saving alerts when no warnings are issued from any other source. Access 24/7 is also available to AccuWeather’s team of more than 100 expert meteorologists, who are available for individualized consultation, especially when severe weather threatens.
AccuWeather For Business’ Web Portal supports organizations before, during, and after disaster strikes with an array of global weather hazard and risk mitigation tools and easily customizable reports showing assets most at risk from impactful weather. This robust and reliable situational awareness tool provides instant access to live lightning strikes, local storm reports, and high-resolution Doppler radar, all in relation to company assets. Its SkyGuard Mobile App, available on iOS and Android, offers clients a centralized way to protect people and property from any location and features instant delivery of SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings, lightning tools and live updated radar.
The rebrand to AccuWeather for Business also comes as AccuWeather has been nationally mobilizing its enterprise services to support hospitals battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic’s onset, AccuWeather for Business worked with hundreds of hospitals and healthcare agencies nationwide to provide customized weather intelligence at no cost, helping these systems prepare and respond to severe weather threats posed to temporary outdoor facilities. AccuWeather donated a specialized version of SkyGuard to medical facilities to warn against the threat of lightning, wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes impacting temporary sites. With nearly 500 sites registering for the free service in 42 states, AccuWeather issued more than 11 thousand severe weather warnings during the very active spring tornado and early tropical storm seasons during April through June, keeping vulnerable and exposed healthcare workers, their patients, and equipment protected from weather threats.
Said Porter, "AccuWeather’s core commitment is saving lives, and we had a responsibility to pitch in and help how we could during this devastating crisis. By applying our enterprise expertise to outdoor sites, we are protecting our front line healthcare heroes and the patients they serve. The positive feedback we’ve heard from hospitals involved in the program reinforced our mission to support organizations with a gold standard in weather insights and highlighted how critical weather intelligence can be for operational planning."
