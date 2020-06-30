Temporary detour of Highway 108 in Ottertail starts July 6 for railroad repairs (June 30, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, July 6, motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Highway 108 in Ottertail, as railroad crews complete repairs at the crossing. Traffic will be rerouted to Highway 78, County Road 54 and County Road 127. The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be able to access Highway 108 during this work, but the roadway will be closed and impassable at the railroad crossing. Thru-traffic must follow the detour route.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

