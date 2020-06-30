Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Red Lake River closed to non-essential watercraft south of Thief River Falls on July 1-2 (June 29, 2020)

Boats and personal watercraft should avoid the area near the Mark Boulevard bridge construction

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Pennington County has advised that the Red Lake River, near the construction of the new bridge at Mark Boulevard, will be closed to all non-essential boats and personal watercraft on July 1-2 to allow crews to set bridge support beams.

The construction of the new bridge is part of the Pennington County project to connect Mark Boulevard between Highway 32 and Pennington County Road 17.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, the City of Thief River Falls, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020. For more information on those projects visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

