Hwy 74 bridge reopens and detour ends north of Whitewater State Park (June 30, 2020)

ELBA, Minn. —The Hwy 74 bridge replacement project was completed ahead of schedule on June 30 and the detour ended between Weaver and north of Elba, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Icon Constructors, the prime contractor, replaced the Hwy 74 bridge north of Elba. Traffic was detoured during the work.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

