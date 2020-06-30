Intersection improvements at Hwy 169 and Hwy 65 start July 6 (June 30, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —MnDOT contractors will be starting work on the intersection of Hwy 169 and Hwy 65 near Nashwauk in Itasca County on July 6. Work will be completed in three stages. Motorists can expect traffic control shifts, single lane on Hwy 169 northbound and southbound, and 11 foot lanes on Hwy 65 northbound in Nashwauk during stage 1.

A detour will be required for Stage 2 on Cty Rd 86 as there will be no access to or from northbound Hwy 169 to Hwy 65. The detour is anticipated to start July 13. This work is to improve sight lines and address crash history in the area.

For more information, please visit the project website: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-169-nashwauk.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

