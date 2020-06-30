Lane closures on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes start July 6 (June 30, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Starting Monday, July 6, motorists will encounter alternating lane closures on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins an intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54. The project is expected to be completed by September.

The work will begin at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 54. Crews will install a new traffic signal, and construct pedestrian ramps and crosswalks.

Then, they’ll switch to the Kris Street intersection. Crews will remove the traffic signal on Randolph Road, construct an acceleration lane on westbound Highway 10 and reconfigure the Highway 10 traffic signal. Once completed, the Kris Street intersection will have the following improvements:

Stop signs will replace the signal on Randolph Road and Kris Street

Eastbound traffic on Highway 10 will always have a green light

Motorists will no longer be able to turn left onto eastbound Highway 10 from Randolph Road/Kris Street. Eastbound Randolph Road traffic will be redirected to County Road 54 to access eastbound Highway 10. This will reduce queuing on Randolph Road.

Motorists turning onto Kris Street from Highway 10 will see improvements to wait times

In addition to the lane closures, short-term intersection closures will take place at County Road 54 and Kris Street while the railroad completes repairs at the crossings. Dates for those closures have not yet been determined.

MnDOT partnered with Becker County and the City of Detroit Lakes for this project. In 2019, the City of Detroit Lakes reconstructed Randolph Road, from Kris Street to County Road 54, to accommodate the additional highway traffic expected due to the 2020 signal modifications.

Sellin Brothers, Inc., based out of Hawley, is the prime contractor for the $2.7 million project. For more information, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

