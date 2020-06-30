Coronavirus - South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641.

During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made:

Two of the 16 unallocated cases that appeared in the previous report were allocated to Rustenburg. One case was reallocated from Naledi Local Municipality to JB Marks Local Municipality.

To date, a total of 2611 contacts were identified of which 2404 contacts have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts are from the new cases. A total of 1281 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 90 contacts tested positive.

Regrettably, we announce two new COVID-19 related deaths. All new deaths were recorded in the City of Matlosana, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Province to seven. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

MEC Mododa Sambatha wishes to thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.7% to South Africa's burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT BREAKDOWN CASES RECOVERIES BOJANALA DISTRICT 2531 422 Rustenburg Municipality 2263 359 Madibeng Municipality 206 48 Moses Kotane Municipality 44 11 Moretele Municipality 11 2 Kgetleng Municipality 7 2 DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT 1099 183 JB Marks Municipality 290 32 Matlosana Municipality 797 149 Maquassi Hills 12 2 NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT 239 30 Mahikeng Municipality 129 15 Ditsobotla Municipality 78 8 Ratlou Municipality 7 2 Tswaing Local Municipality 12 3 Ramotshere Molioa 13 2 DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT 40 06 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 13 3 Greater Taung 9 2 Naledi Municipality 13 0 Kagisano Molopo Municipality 2 0 Mamusa Local Municipality 3 1 UNALLOCATED 22 DEATHS 7

DATA HARMONIZATION:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health