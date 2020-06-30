Coronavirus - South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641.
During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made:
- Two of the 16 unallocated cases that appeared in the previous report were allocated to Rustenburg.
- One case was reallocated from Naledi Local Municipality to JB Marks Local Municipality.
To date, a total of 2611 contacts were identified of which 2404 contacts have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts are from the new cases. A total of 1281 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 90 contacts tested positive.
Regrettably, we announce two new COVID-19 related deaths. All new deaths were recorded in the City of Matlosana, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Province to seven. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.
MEC Mododa Sambatha wishes to thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.7% to South Africa's burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
DISTRICT BREAKDOWN
|
CASES
|
RECOVERIES
|
BOJANALA DISTRICT
|
2531
|
422
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
2263
|
359
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
206
|
48
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
44
|
11
|
Moretele Municipality
|
11
|
2
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
7
|
2
|
DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT
|
1099
|
183
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
290
|
32
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
797
|
149
|
Maquassi Hills
|
12
|
2
|
NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT
|
239
|
30
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
129
|
15
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
78
|
8
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
7
|
2
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
12
|
3
|
Ramotshere Molioa
|
13
|
2
|
DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT
|
40
|
06
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
13
|
3
|
Greater Taung
|
9
|
2
|
Naledi Municipality
|
13
|
0
|
Kagisano Molopo Municipality
|
2
|
0
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
3
|
1
|
UNALLOCATED
|
22
|
DEATHS
|
7
DATA HARMONIZATION:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.