Officer Involved Death Investigation in Monona, Wis.

MONONA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in Monona, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, June 27, 2020.

In the early morning of Saturday, June 27, 2020, law enforcement from Monona Police Department observed a vehicle that was of interest in relation to violent crimes in the City of Madison. The car drove by law enforcement at a high rate of speed and a short time later crashed into trees. The driver fled on foot and a subsequent K9 track and search were unable to locate the driver.

On Monday June 29, 2020 a body was found in a nearby lagoon in the 500 block of River Place Dr, Monona.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from Monona Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.