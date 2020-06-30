July New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Meeting Cancelled

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 June 30, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission originally scheduled for July 8, 2020, has been cancelled.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildnh.com/Inside_FandG/commission.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit http://www.wildnh.com.