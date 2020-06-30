Florida State Parks Foundation Welcomes Governor DeSantis’s decision to fully fund State Parks
It is difficult to think of a better return on the investment anywhere
Spending time in Florida State Parks is an important part of our physical, mental, and economic health recovery. ”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation today welcomed the Governor’s decision to fully fund Florida’s award-winning state parks.
— Gil Ziffer
“We understand the pandemic has resulted in unexpected costs but also understand how valuable Florida State Parks are to the recovery of Florida’s economy and the health of Floridians and our tourism guests,” said Gil Ziffer, Foundation President.
"We are delighted that the Governor has approved the $41 million Florida State Parks’ improvement budget sent to him by the Legislature,” he said.
Florida State Parks represent one of the state’s greatest success stories. They are a major contributor to the state’s tourism industry, support thousands of jobs, and pour billions of dollars into the state’s economy. At the same time, they preserve many of the jewels of our natural environment and Florida’s significant historical and cultural sites.
“As the acknowledged premier state park system in the nation, it is vital that Florida State Parks receive full funding. When comparing the $41 million that has been provided in the budget with the $2.6 billion in economic impact the state parks generated last year from nearly 30 million visitors, it is difficult to think of a better return on the investment anywhere,” he said.
“In recent months, Floridians have spent a significant amount of time sheltered at home. As we transition to reopening, spending time in Florida State Parks is an important part of our physical, mental, and economic health recovery. Some might say, it is just what the doctor ordered.”
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represent private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
###
Julia Gill Woodward
Florida State Parks Foundation
+ 18505598914
email us here