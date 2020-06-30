Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Size to Hit to USD 25.63 billion by 2027; Development of Lightweight Body Armor to Boost Military PPE Industry Growth, Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled in the Military PPE Market Report are 3M, ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems, DuPont, Eagle Industries, GENTEX CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc, KDH Defense Systems, Inc, MSA Safety Incorporated, Point Blank Enterprises Inc, Revision Military and more players profiled in military PPE market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military personal protective equipment market is set to gain impetus from the rising development of lightweight body armor by the defense forces of several countries. The U.S. Army, for instance, developed a new system called Torso and Extremity Protection (TEP) that consists of a blast pelvic protection system, a battle belt, a scalable vest, a modular, and a ballistic combat shirt. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Advanced Combat Helmet, Life Safety Jacket, Protective Eyewear, Body Armor, Tactical Vest, and Pelvic Protection System), By Application (Ground, Airborne, and Naval), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the global military personal protective equipment market size was USD 16.61 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.63 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.





Gain More Insights into the Military PPE Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/military-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103131







The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy. This has resulted in the shutdown of manufacturing processes across a wide range of industries. Owing to the preventive measures implemented by the governments, such as lockdown and stay-at-home initiatives, we will soon be able to come out of this difficult situation. Out team of highly skilled analysts are striving persistently to deliver the best available strategies that you can follow to intensify competition.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the military personal protective equipment manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

3M (The U.S.)

ArmorSource LLC (The U.S.)

BAE Systems (The U.K)

DuPont (The U.S.)

Eagle Industries (The U.S.)

GENTEX CORPORATION (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

KDH Defense Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

MSA Safety Incorporated (The U.S.)

Point Blank Enterprises Inc. (The U.S.)

Revision Military (The U.S.)

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and barriers?

Which companies are set to generate the largest revenue?

Which strategies are being followed by key players to surge sales of military PPE kits?

Which segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the future market opportunities and challenges?





Get Sample PDF Brcohure with Short-Term and Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/military-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103131







Drivers & Restraints-

Urgent Need to Provide Better Safety to Soldiers will Accelerate Growth

The defense forces worldwide are looking forward to offering better standards of combat tactical advantage and safety to the soldiers. Coupled with this, the increasing security threats, such as political unrest, terrorist activities, and cross border conflicts, especially in the Asian countries would contribute to the military PPE market growth during the forthcoming years. Prominent companies present in the market are aiming to develop technologically advanced protective eyewear, combat helmets, and fireproof body armors. However, in 2019, it was observed that several countries lowered their defense budgets. In addition to this, the rising number of malfunction issues associated with these military PPE kits may obstruct the market growth.

Segment-

Airborne Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to High Demand for Helmets & Goggles

Based on application, the market is divided into naval, airborne, and ground. Out of these, the airborne segment held 28% in terms of military personal protective equipment market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for innovative helmets and goggles. The ground segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the near future on account of the extensive utilization of military PPE from ground defense forces.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by High Defense Expenditure

Geographically, North America procured USD 4.89 billion revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The main growth driver is the high defense budget of the U.S. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) spent USD 732 billion in the country’s defense forces. That was the highest expenditure worldwide. Also, the rising investments in research and development activities, upgradation of military forces, and the rising procurement of latest equipment by signing contracts are some of the other factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow remarkably backed by the rising terrorist attacks and cross-border conflicts. These factors would propel the countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, and India to strengthen their military forces. Europe would exhibit considerable growth because of the increasing expansion of the military forces in the developed countries, such as Russia, the U.K., and Germany.



Order a Complete Research Report On Military PPE Industry https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103131





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging Orders from Defense Forces to Intensify Competition

The companies operating in the market are investing huge sums in the research and development activities to create unique military PPE kits. They are incorporating those with novel technologies, such as sensors, biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Some of the reputed companies are also trying to receive new orders from the defense forces for their in-house products. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

March 2020: The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract worth USD 111.1 million to Ceradyne for delivering body protection plates to the U.S. Army and Air Force. These plates are majorly used in the tactical vests of military personnel.

March 2018: BAE Systems won two contracts from the U.S. Army worth USD 97 million to provide new thermal weapon sights and night vision goggles. These will help soldiers to covertly and efficiently acquire targets in all lighting and weather conditions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global PPE Market

Global Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Advanced Combat Helmet Life Safety Jacket Protective Eyewear Body Armor Tactical Vests Pelvic Protection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Ground Airborne Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments In Response To COVD-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/military-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103131







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

PPE Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic, and Metal), By Application (Military & Defense, and Law Enforcement), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Marine Propeller Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Propellers, Thrusters, and Others), By Application (Merchant Ships, Recreational Boats, Naval Ships, and Others), By Number of Blades (3-blade, 4-blade, 5-blade, and Others), By Propulsion (Inboard, Outboard, Sterndrive, and Others), By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Bronze, Nickel-Aluminium Bronze, and Others), By End User (OEM, and Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2

Protective Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Protective Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Polyester, Other), By Formulation (Solvent based, Water based, Powder based), By Application (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Marine, Mining, Power, Automotive, Other) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/military-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-10059