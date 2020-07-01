Global Drone Market Size to Reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2025 - Drone Industry Insights Reports
The commercial drone market research company Drone Industry Insights have published their new “Drone Market Report 2020-2025” which is now available.HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global drone market size will grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2020 to over USD 42.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.8%.
This DRONEII Drone Market Report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis and forecast of the drone market. It is based on months of research and analysis by our team and the DRONEII market model which was built based on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the drone market. The DRONEII Market Model is a unique bottom-up approach to measuring the commercial drone market using actual data and primary sources. As a result of this complex model, the figures and topics covered in the Drone Market Report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.
The Report Includes:
The 225-page Drone Market Report 2020-2025 contains a five-year forecast of global drone market figures for 2020-2025, broken down by segment, industry, application method, region, and country, as well as drone market unit sales. The Drone Market Report also contains an outline and analysis of current commercial drone regulations frameworks and challenges within those. Finally, the Drone Market Report also outlines the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market, namely the mega, macro and microtrends that will most affect the commercial drone industry in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered:
The key questions covered and answered by this report include, but are not limited to:
• What is the current size of the commercial and private drone markets and at what rate will each increase?
• What is the size and growth of the global drone market broken down by region and country?
• What is the size and growth of different industries within the global drone market?
• What is the size and growth of different application methods within the global drone market?
• What is driving and what is slowing down global drone market growth?
• What micro, macro and mega trends will have a major impact on the commercial drone industry in the next five years?
• What do current and future drone regulations look like and what do they mean for the future of the market?
Key Topics Covered:
GLOSSARY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
Research Methodology
Scope Definition & Research Design
Data Collection
Data Analysis
Market Model
Data Validation
Report Creation
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?
1.2 The Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem
1.3 Drone Application Methods
1.4 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases
1.5 Market Dynamics
2 DRONE MARKET 2020-2025
2.1 Commercial & Private Drone Market
2.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment
2.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry
2.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method
2.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales
2.6 Private Drone Market by Segment
2.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales
2.8 Drone Market by Region & Country
3 COMMERCIAL DRONE REGULATIONS
3.1 How are Drones Regulated?
3.2 General Drone Rulemaking – Stakeholders
3.3 General Drone Rulemaking – Workflow
3.4 Regulatory Deep Dive – European Regulations Overview
3.5 Regulatory Deep Dive – US Regulations Overview
3.6 Country Specific Developments
3.7 Key Drone Regulation Challenges
4 TRENDS AND PERSPECTIVES
4.1 Introduction to Trends
4.2 5G Technology
4.3 Automated Base Stations (Drone-In-A-Box Solutions)
4.4 Blockchain
4.5 Computer Vision
4.6 Fog Computing
4.7 IoT – The Internet of Things
Appendix: Industry Definitions
About Drone Industry Insights:
Drone Industry Insights is the leading market research and analytics company for commercial drones, based in Hamburg, Germany. Our core business is to create new knowledge in the field of unmanned systems. Our comprehensive understanding of the commercial drones market combined with a global view enables us to create bespoke market studies in a very short time at an adequate price.
Combined we have more than 40 years of experience in manned and unmanned aviation and other relevant industries, we incorporate technological advancements into organizational processes – flexible and adapted to our customers’ needs.
