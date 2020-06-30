Red Hat Recognizes Carahsoft as Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year

Company Recognized for Outstanding Channel Contributions for Open Source Software

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to announce it has been named Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc. , the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.



Carahsoft was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the public sector. Specifically, Carahsoft was recognized for expanding net new business by 50 percent for Red Hat subscriptions, training and professional services in the public sector. This year’s award to Carahsoft marks a consecutive decade of recognition for enabling the exceptional growth of Red Hat solutions within the North American Public Sector.

“Our partnership continues to expand and evolve after more than a decade, and we are proud to work alongside Red Hat and our reseller partners to pursue new initiatives that help public sector agencies reach their modernization goals,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President at Carahsoft. “This award is a testament to the power of open source solutions as customer needs and industries continue to evolve.”

Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success. Additional members of Carahsoft’s public sector partner ecosystem also received awards, including:

CDW-G – Public Sector National Value Add Partner of the Year

HPE – Public Sector Infrastructure Success Partner of the Year

Lightbend – Commercial Collaboration Technology Partner of the Year

Microsoft – Public Sector Cloud Partner of the Year

Northrop Grumman – System Integrator Partner of the Year

Perspecta – Public Sector Application Platform Success Partner of the Year

Rackspace – Managed Services Partner of the Year

Raytheon Technologies – Public Sector Business Transformation Partner Of The Year

World Wide Technology – Commercial Partner of the Year

“Carahsoft is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Michael Byrd, Vice President, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Carahsoft and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Red Hat, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Red Hat is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.