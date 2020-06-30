Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (393,305) deaths (9,879), and recoveries (186,807)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (393,305) deaths (9,879), and recoveries (186,807) by region:
Central (33,533 cases; 729 deaths; 16,472 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,613; 47; 773), Chad (866; 74; 781), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,939; 167; 1,050), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,394; 42; 2,420), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 235).
Eastern (36,279; 1,059; 17,021): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibouti (4,656; 53; 4,433), Eritrea (191; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (6,190; 144; 2,013), Madagascar (2,138; 20; 966), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (1,001; 2; 443), Seychelles (77; 0; 11), Somalia (2,904; 90; 910), South Sudan (2,006; 37; 261), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (870; 0; 808).
Northern (98,698; 4,199; 39,102): Algeria (13,571; 905; 9,674), Egypt (66,754; 2,872; 17,951), Libya (762; 21; 196), Mauritania (4,149; 126; 1,419), Morocco (12,290; 225; 8,833), Tunisia (1,172; 50; 1,029).
Southern (149,982; 2,601; 73,092): Angola (276; 11; 93), Botswana (175; 1; 25), Eswatini (795; 11; 380), Lesotho (27; 0; 4), Malawi (1,224; 14; 260), Mozambique (883; 6; 229), Namibia (196; 0; 24), South Africa (144,264; 2,529; 70,614), Zambia (1,568; 22; 1,311), Zimbabwe (574; 7; 152).
Western (74,813; 1,291; 41,120): Benin (1,187; 19; 323), Burkina Faso (962; 53; 838), Cape Verde (1,165; 12; 608), Côte d'Ivoire (9,214; 66; 3,996), Gambia (47; 2; 26), Ghana (17,351; 112; 12,994), Guinea (5,291; 30; 4,215), Guinea-Bissau (1,654; 24; 317), Liberia (770; 36; 312), Mali (2,173; 115; 1,447), Niger (1,075; 67; 939), Nigeria (25,133; 573; 9,402), Senegal (6,698; 108; 4,341), Sierra Leone (1,450; 60; 961), Togo (643; 14; 401).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).