Independent Bottler Refresco expanding operations in Greenville County, South Carolina
Company's undisclosed investment in Greer, S.C. operations expected to create at least 40 new jobs
We congratulate Refresco on this expansion, and appreciate its commitment to customers, employees and communities in Greenville County.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refresco, a global independent bottler for both retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, today announced plans to expand operations for the second time in 2020 in Greenville County. The company’s multi-million-dollar investment is projected to create 40 new jobs.
Founded in 1999 and among the world’s largest independent bottlers of beverages, Refresco has over 60 manufacturing sites across Europe and North America. Refresco provides a variety of services from developing new flavors to providing packaging, storage and distribution.
“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business. I couldn’t be prouder of the employees I have the privilege to lead and represent,” said Refresco Greer Plant Manager William Wise. “They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers. We are excited to take this next step and to build on our success!”
Located at 1990 Hood Road in Greer, Refresco’s latest expansion will ensure that the Greer operation has the manufacturing, packaging, processing and quality testing scale and flexibility needed by customers as demand continues to grow. Globally, Refresco is focused on providing total beverage solutions to customers with innovative products, added-value service and use of sustainable materials. Additional packaging, processing and quality testing equipment will be procured as part of this expansion.
“South Carolina’s business-friendly climate is recognized all over the world, and that reputation strengthens when companies like Refresco expand within our borders. This is the company’s second expansion in less than a year, and we look forward to their continued success for years to come,” commented South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
“Today’s announcement is fantastic news, as this is Refresco’s second expansion in Greenville County this year,” added South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “We’re proud to celebrate Refresco’s continued success and growth in our state. They are making a statement that South Carolina – with our pro-business climate and highly skilled workforce – is ‘Just right’ for business.”
The project is expected to be completed by late December 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Refresco team should visit https://www.refresco.com/en/careers/endless-opportunities.
"Refresco extends the lineage of one of Greenville County's most venerable companies. Among the world’s largest independent beverage bottlers for retail brands, Refresco packages everything from fruit juices to sports drinks,” stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven. “We congratulate Refresco on this expansion, and appreciate its commitment to customers, employees and communities in Greenville County."
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this project.
“Refresco is an excellent corporate citizen and valued member of the Greer community, and widely known for delivering quality and cost advantages to beverage customers around the world. We congratulate them on their continuing success and expansion and are proud to have Refresco call the city of Greer home,” commented City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
