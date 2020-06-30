US-31 resurfacing south of Charlevoix to begin July 6
COUNTIES: Antrim and Charlevoix
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $250,000 to repair and resurface (chip seal with fog seal) nearly 1.6 miles of US-31 from south of Richardson Road to south of Norwood/Barnard Road in Antrim and Charlevoix counties.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.