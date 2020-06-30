Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-31 resurfacing south of Charlevoix to begin July 6

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Antrim and Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Charlevoix

START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $250,000 to repair and resurface (chip seal with fog seal) nearly 1.6 miles of US-31 from south of Richardson Road to south of Norwood/Barnard Road in Antrim and Charlevoix counties.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings. 

