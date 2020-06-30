Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Benchmark Community Bank and announces the termination of enforcement action with Peoples Bank
June 30, 2020
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Benchmark Community Bank, Kenbridge, Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated June 25, 2020
The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Peoples Bank, Lawrence, Kansas Consent Order, dated November 28, 2017 Terminated June 25, 2020
