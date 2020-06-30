Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Benchmark Community Bank and announces the termination of enforcement action with Peoples Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Benchmark Community Bank, Kenbridge, Virginia Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated June 25, 2020

The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Peoples Bank, Lawrence, Kansas Consent Order, dated November 28, 2017 Terminated June 25, 2020

