Apply Now | Nebraska Department of Education
Applying for Step Up to Quality is a simple, two-step process:
First, the director/licensee must create and submit a program profile and a profile for themselves in the Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System. Here is some information you’ll need on hand as you complete a program profile:
- Number of full-time and part-time staff
- Number of enrolled, full-time, full-pay children
- Number of enrolled children receiving Child Care Subsidy
- Accreditation information (if applicable)
Once a program profile has been created, each staff member must also complete a record. Staff members must have individual email addresses – the process takes approximately 10-15 minutes per staff member. Professional records consist of the following information:
- Profile and contact information
- Employment history
- Education information
- Early childhood credentials
- Training history
Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System
The Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System was developed by the Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood in response to the Step Up to Quality Child Care Act of 2013. The system collects and stores important information about child care and early childhood education programs across the state.