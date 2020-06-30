Apply Now | Nebraska Department of Education

Applying for Step Up to Quality is a simple, two-step process:

First, the director/licensee must create and submit a program profile and a profile for themselves in the Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System. Here is some information you’ll need on hand as you complete a program profile:

Number of full-time and part-time staff

Number of enrolled, full-time, full-pay children

Number of enrolled children receiving Child Care Subsidy

Accreditation information (if applicable)

Once a program profile has been created, each staff member must also complete a record. Staff members must have individual email addresses – the process takes approximately 10-15 minutes per staff member. Professional records consist of the following information:

Profile and contact information

Employment history

Education information

Early childhood credentials

Training history

Apply Now

Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System

The Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System was developed by the Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood in response to the Step Up to Quality Child Care Act of 2013. The system collects and stores important information about child care and early childhood education programs across the state.