Orientation | Nebraska Department of Education

Your first step on the path to quality is to register for and complete the Step Up to Quality orientation. For your convenience, we offer orientation online or in person. Both the in-person and online orientation are free. Attendees will earn 1.5 in-service hours for their time.

Here’s what you can expect to learn in your orientation session:

History of Step Up to Quality

Program goals, supports and benefits

Introduction to Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Records System

Overview of steps 1-5

Online Orientation

The online orientation is FREE.

Enroll in the online Step Up to Quality orientation.

Instructions for enrolling in the online Step Up to Quality orientation.

In-Person Orientation

Please visit the Nebraska Early Childhood Training Calendar to find an in-person Step Up to Quality orientation in your area.