Evaxion Biotech Appoints Chair and Strengthens Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it has appointed Kim Bjoernstrup as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Evaxion also appointed Helen M. Boudreau to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kim and Helen to Evaxion. Kim has a hugely impressive track record in a variety of senior positions in the healthcare industry, including a key role in the rapid growth story of Octapharma. His knowledge and leadership will be important support and guidance as Evaxion continues to build our unique pipeline of immunotherapies and vaccines. Helen brings an outstanding record in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries and her broad financial experience is a great asset to Evaxion.”

Kim Bjoernstrup, Chairman of Evaxion, said: “I am greatly honored to be elected as Chairman by the Board of Evaxion. The company is going through an exciting period as it uses its integrated artificial intelligence platform to transform the discovery and development of immunotherapies against cancer and infectious diseases. I am looking forward to working with the talented team as we continue this journey together.”

Mr. Bjoernstrup has more than 25 years of leadership and management experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, with Board positions at several companies, including as Chairman. Having worked at Danish healthcare companies Lundbeck and Coloplast, Kim was instrumental in the rapid growth of Swiss pharmaceutical company Octapharma and served as its Senior Vice President and Vice Chairman for 10 years. Subsequently, Kim co-founded the medical device company Xeltis; led a turnaround in sales and profitability as CEO of plasma company BPL Holdings and served as Chairman of Veloxis, a listed Denmark-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Kim holds a Master of Law from Copenhagen University.

Ms. Boudreau has 30 years’ experience across biotech, pharmaceuticals, consulting and banking industries. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, a non-profit biotech. Previously, she served as CFO for NASDAQ-listed Proteostasis Therapeutics and privately held FORMA Therapeutics, after spending 16 years in senior finance and strategy roles at Novartis and Pfizer. She currently serves on the Board of Premier, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed healthcare improvement company, as well as a private startup focused on mental health. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech is an AI-driven clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing novel drugs to treat cancer and infectious disease using immuno-informatics. The company leverages two unique and highly scalable AI platforms, with the potential to rapidly generate multiple unique immunotherapy programs. Its lead program EVX-01 is a personalized immunotherapy, targeting neoepitopes in melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and bladder cancer.

