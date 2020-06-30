iDenfy & Cashaa Announce Partnership to Help Crypto Owners Around the World

The collaboration between two renowned firms will reduce the risk of online identity theft and also help Indian crypto investors.

KAUNAS, KAUNO, LITHUANIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDenfy, a popular identity verification solution provider in Lithuania that has been supporting thousands of businesses with its advanced identity verification solutions, now collaborates with another renowned company called, Cashaa.

Cashaa is a UK based online banking platform that helps people manage crypto in the local currency. The company has now jumped into the Indian market and offered solutions for Crypto owners dealing with RBI's banking restrictions.

The partnership between iDenfy and Cashaa aims to reduce the risk of cryptocurrency scams by ensuring a crypto investor is legit to proceed with financial operations with Cashaa.

Domantas Čiuldė, the CEO at iDenfy, says, "We're glad to announce this partnership. It will help us move forward on our mission to make the digital world a safe place."

Since Bitcoin made a debut in the Indian financial market, investors have started showing interest in virtual currency. Unfortunately, due to RBI's restrictions, Cashaa has to deal with a lot of challenges in operating in the Indian market. After this partnership, it will be easier for Cashaa to stop online frauds and comply with KYC (Know Your Customer) and Anti-money laundering (AML) rules imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

„Indian is a huge market which holds a lot of potentials, as a next-generation financial institution, we are committed to building innovative technologies that help digitization in a most compliant way. IDenfy online verification tool is loved by our compliance team whose focus is to bring the best of the crypto industry to make this world a better and safer for all of us,“ said Cashaa CEO Kumar Gaurav.