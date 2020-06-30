Private Label Technology Gives Coaches, Consultants and Trainers a Way to Boost Business in an Economic Downturn

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, Ohio, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many entrepreneurs and small business owners, especially those in the coaching and consulting industry whose livelihoods were built around in-person networking or training, have recently had to quickly pivot and adopt new business strategies, moving from in-person to virtual, in order to survive unprecedented challenges and keep their businesses progressing. PeopleKeys, the most internationally accredited and validated provider of DISC and related behavioral solutions for over 35 years, has made it their priority to provide clients with technology to help them not only adapt, but thrive, with online and virtual business solutions.

In addition to the currently available customizable DISC reports and training courses, PeopleKeys is proud to announce the release of its Private Label Site (PLS) technology for clients looking to sell DISC assessments directly from their own online web store. Having a privately labeled site enables clients to have a fully customized web storefront that integrates the same trusted online DISC and other behavioral profiling features and functionality as the PeopleKeys platform, and can be custom designed with their own branding.

“Many of our clients just starting out selling DISC don’t already have a website, but want to make money on the side by using DISC with friends, family or for their personal coaching or consulting business. We literally help them start up their own online business, with their own web store, and have them up and running within 72 hours,” says Dr. Brad Smith, President of PeopleKeys.

Request a free demo of the PeopleKeys Private Label Site here.

Clients save time and money on web development, with most customizations being plug-and-play or easily edited with basic HTML knowledge. The PeopleKeys API is already built-in to pull user assessments and reports directly from a client’s PeopleKeys business portal. Users can purchase and take assessments directly on their privately labeled site, and the resulting reports are directly accessible from within the site’s administrator dashboard. It’s no longer necessary to manage a separate account for administrators to obtain their users’ reports.

Even if a client does not already have a website, or is looking for a way to easily integrate shopping and assessment-taking into an existing website, PeopleKeys makes it easy to get them set up or integrated with their own web store, enabling them to sell DISC assessments directly.

Some benefits of implementing the PeopleKeys Private Label Site include:

Easily build a sales website with a professional brand presence within 72 hours

Generate passive income through online sales

Access to an admin dashboard with user analytics and reports

Accept credit card payments via PayPal or Stripe

Request a demo to learn more about the PeopleKeys PLS features or contact us at customer.service@peoplekeys.com.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 34 languages.

Attachment

Emily Miller PeopleKeys 1-800-779-3472 marketing@peoplekeys.com