Survey Signals Renewed Emphasis on Home Improvement as Homeowners Take on More Home Projects

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital marketplace connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals across the globe, released a new survey that found home services remain a priority this year as homeowners continue to hire pros, plan to use stimulus money for home projects and take on more Do-It-Yourself (DIY) projects. Of those surveyed, nearly 40% indicated they plan on using some of their federal stimulus funds for home projects. This likelihood increases by nearly 10% among respondents under age 44.



The survey of 1,000 U.S homeowners fielded May 20-21st by Pollfish , found that 92% of homeowners who typically hire home service pros plan to hire a pro this year. Homeowners surveyed indicated they have or are likely to hire plumbers (53%), electricians (36%) and landscapers (30%) most frequently.

Do-it-yourself vs. Hiring a Pro:

While sheltering in place, homeowners embraced DIY while also seeking professional help for key projects: 80% said they plan on taking on more projects – both on their own and with the help of hired pros this year.

59% said they tackled a DIY home project this year.

Popular DIY projects include painting (54%) followed by landscaping (52%). Homeowners are still hesitant to attempt more technical or dangerous projects like HVAC (4%) and roofing (5%) on their own.

Additional survey highlights include:

Safely Hiring Home Pros: 89% of homeowners surveyed are comfortable executing key parts of the hiring process online and 40% indicated they were comfortable getting a quote via video chat.

89% of homeowners surveyed are comfortable executing key parts of the hiring process online and 40% indicated they were comfortable getting a quote via video chat. Getting in Touch with Pros : 50% of homeowners surveyed rank using the phone as their top choice. For the other half who prefer newer communication technologies, text is ranked first by 18%, followed by video chat and email with 12% each.

: 50% of homeowners surveyed rank using the phone as their top choice. For the other half who prefer newer communication technologies, text is ranked first by 18%, followed by video chat and email with 12% each. Safety Measures: When hiring a home pro, homeowners surveyed are looking for core safety measures with 71% looking for social distancing, 69% extra sanitation, 61% for PPE use.

“With all the time we have been spending at home, home projects are top of mind and despite an initial pause in activity, many homeowners are continuing hiring pros for help with home projects, home repairs and maintenance,” said Brandon Ridenour, Chief Executive Officer of ANGI Homeservices. “Between projects where homeowners are bringing in professional help and all the DIY activity, home services is having a real moment. And through the pandemic, we are so proud of how home service professionals across the country have responded to this crisis, providing essential services to keep our homes running and operational.”

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by ANGI Homeservices’ and was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 2,000 adults (18 years or older) in the United States was surveyed on May 21-22md, 2020. The margin of error is 3.16% and no additional weighting was done to the initial sample. Pollfish’s survey platform delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

