Dan Orfin Announces the Winners of His Academic Scholarship Campaign
Dan Orfin is excited to announce that three winners were selected for The Dan Orfin Scholarship Program.TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Orfin is an entrepreneur and the Founder of Orfin & Associates. In the hope of cultivating positive change and helping those in need, Dan Orfin created the Dan Orfin Scholarship Program for anyone who wishes to further their education but lacks the financial means to do so. As the application deadline was May 31st, 2020, today, Dan Orfin is excited to announce that three winners were selected for the scholarship program.
The Dan Orfin Scholarship Program, which offered three scholarships to post-secondary students in North America, just announced three winners chosen for the program on June 18th, 2020: Samantha F., Jillian G., and Kennedy A.
Dan Orfin was humbled and overwhelmed by the response to the scholarship fund, and wants to whole-heartedly congratulate the three winners on their thought-provoking, inspired, and ambitious essays.
Answering a 500-word essay on what they would do differently in 2020 to achieve their goals, each successful candidate showcased their unique skill sets and ambitions. While Dan Orfin was impressed with all of the submissions, Samantha, Jillian, and Kennedy went above and beyond in their responses. Showcasing the same spirit, drive, and motivation that drove Dan Orfin to found Orfin & Associates, Dan wishes all of the successful candidates the best as they move forward with their respective careers.
About Dan Orfin
Dan Orfin was taught from a young age to appreciate the value of a dollar. Working through his adolescence before attending Western Michigan University to study Production Operation management, Dan Orfin was fueled by his desire to start his own business and help those in his community. In 2000, Dan Orfin founded Orfin & Associates, in hopes of helping clients protect their assets, life needs, and plan for their futures.
As an approved member of the Better Business Bureau, the National Ethics Society, and the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors, Dan Orfin strives to help all of his clients plan their financial future by keeping their best interests in mind.
Dan Orfin
Orfin & Associates
