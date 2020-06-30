AAR named to Bloomberg Government´s BGOV200 list of top federal contractors

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Dale, Illinois — AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators worldwide, has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors by Bloomberg Government (BGOV) in the ninth annual BGOV200. AAR ranked #93 this year on the BGOV200 list, improving from its ranking of 119th in 2019.

The rankings are based on fiscal year 2019 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. AAR has been a regular over the years on Bloomberg´s list thanks to its innovative and cost effective solutions which are provided to the Federal Government.

“AAR is grateful to be recognized once again as a top federal contractor by Bloomberg,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR SVP Government Programs. “Our government and defense customers are a major pillar of our business and we are very proud of our efforts supporting the many federal government missions around the world.”

“We´re honored to recognize AAR as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market,” said Donald Thomas, Bloomberg Government´s Vice President and General Manager for Government Contracting. “This one-of-a-kind report is one of many resources made possible by the expertise of our government contracting analysts combined with our platform´s data-driven decision tools and proprietary analytics.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government’s digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and the Company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

