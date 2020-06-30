StrikeForce Technologies Receives Notice of Intention to Grant a Patent From The European Patent Office For Our MobileTrust Product

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (SFOR:Pink Sheet), a company that specializes in the prevention of Identity Theft, announced today that the European Patent Office recently notified StrikeForce of its intention to grant a patent (Application #14763895.1), for the Company’s MobileTrust® product for a method and apparatus for securing user input in a mobile device. The EP Patent should be issued later this year.



“We are very pleased to announce that the European Patent Office has determined our patent application has been accepted after waiting a long time,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “We are especially excited about being positioned to receive this Patent, because international businesses, consumers, international government agencies, social networking websites and regulatory agencies have accepted this as the defacto-standard method for preventing mobile malware from stealing data from mobile devices.”

“In addition to keystroke encryption, our MobileTrust® bundle includes several very important must-have cyber security features, i.e. a secure browser, a password vault, a password generator and a two-factor OTP token generator,” says Kay, “it’s the most comprehensive mobile security bundle available in the marketplace.”

“StrikeForce has another continuation application relating to its authentication product (ProtectID®), which will further strengthen our patent portfolio,” says Mark L. Kay.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

